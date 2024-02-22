Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $90.57 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

