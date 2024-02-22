Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pinstripes in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Pinstripes Price Performance

Pinstripes Company Profile

PNST traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 64,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,075. Pinstripes has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

