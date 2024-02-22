Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,920 ($24.18) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($23.73), with a volume of 186148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,831 ($23.05).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Plus500’s payout ratio is 2,164.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday.

Plus500 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,743.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,534.91. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

