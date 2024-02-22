Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. International Game Technology accounts for approximately 4.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Game Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 122,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,764. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.