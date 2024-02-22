Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.