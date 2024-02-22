PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday.

PPL Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

