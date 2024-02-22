Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Insider Activity at Pro Medicus

In related news, insider Alice Williams acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$87.86 ($57.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,681.00 ($48,811.11). Insiders have bought 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $170,066 over the last three months. 52.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

