PROG Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

PRG traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 186,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,961. PROG has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

