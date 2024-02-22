PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PROG also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

PROG Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of PROG stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. PROG’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PROG by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 143.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

