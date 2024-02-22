PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.3 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PROG Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of PROG stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 556,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. PROG has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRG. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

