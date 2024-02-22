PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 3.7%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 82,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

