Prom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.05 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00023110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $216.23 million and $78.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001360 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,131.50 or 0.99731929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009129 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00167207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.25920147 USD and is up 24.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $121,547,405.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

