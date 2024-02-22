ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.15

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.15 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 219532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.