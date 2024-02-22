ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,861,355 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.