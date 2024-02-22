ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,861,355 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.