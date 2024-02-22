ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.32

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4320762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

