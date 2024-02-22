Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.600-17.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.60-17.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.00.

PSA traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,948. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

