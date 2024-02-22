Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.