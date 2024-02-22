Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

