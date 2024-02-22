PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading 4% Higher

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

PureTech Health Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

