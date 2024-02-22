Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

QTWO stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,761 shares of company stock worth $9,326,389. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

