Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE QTWO opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,326,389. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

