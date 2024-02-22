Quantfury Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,204.65 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $7.62 or 0.00014760 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $76.24 million and $5,204.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.56967989 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,076.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

