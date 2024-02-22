Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.00. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 944,622 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

