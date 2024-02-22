Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

