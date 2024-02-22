Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
