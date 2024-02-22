Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $19,485,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

JXN stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

