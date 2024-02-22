Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 200.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

