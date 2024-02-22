RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.