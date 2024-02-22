Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

