Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $14,756,949 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $747.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $737.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

