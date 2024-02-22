Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,995 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after purchasing an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

