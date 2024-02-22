Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,995 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

