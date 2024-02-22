Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 334,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $403.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

