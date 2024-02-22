Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after buying an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $718,622,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $191.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

