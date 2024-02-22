Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $261.97 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

