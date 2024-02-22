Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 328,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.