Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

