Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

