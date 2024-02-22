Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.