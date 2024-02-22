Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
