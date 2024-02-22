Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

