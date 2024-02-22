Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,876,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

