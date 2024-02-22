Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after acquiring an additional 889,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.3 %

OKE stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

