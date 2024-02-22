Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PTMC opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $403.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.