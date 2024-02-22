Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

