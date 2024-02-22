Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

