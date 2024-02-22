Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,067,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,231 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 467,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 120,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43,327.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 96,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

