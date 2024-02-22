Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $283.55 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,757,207.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $371,195,206. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

