Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,805 shares of company stock worth $371,195,206 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

