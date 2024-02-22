Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

