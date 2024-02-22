Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $81.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,547. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

