Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,945,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,278,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 91,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.90. 465,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

